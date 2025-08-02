Massive Russian drone attack on Druzhkivka — number of injured increases

The city of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region has been hit by a massive Russian drone attack. 2 houses, a market, a shop and an administrative building were damaged, and several cars were destroyed. At this time, 7 people are known to have been injured.
Seven wounded in Druzhkivka: Russia attacked the city with drones
On the weekend, the Russians shelled the city center — previously, with a Geran-2 UAV.
At least 8 hits were recorded.
Among the injured are six women aged 22 to 71, as well as a 57-year-old man.
2 residential buildings, a shopping complex, three administrative buildings, a store, and 9 civilian cars were damaged.
In the first minutes after the attack, police paramedics arrived to rescue people, providing first aid and unblocking people from the burning premises.
Police and all relevant services are working at the scene of the attacks. The fire is being extinguished and the area is being surveyed.
