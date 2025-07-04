Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih — number of injured increases

The Russians struck Kryvyi Rih on the afternoon of July 4, injuring six people, including rescue workers.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih: there are wounded

At least six people were injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on July 4, including two rescuers from the State Emergency Service.

After the first enemy missile hit, the State Emergency Service units arrived at the scene.

However, during the elimination of the consequences, the enemy struck again. As a result, two rescuers were injured.

Kryvyi Rih

Four fire and rescue vehicles were also damaged. More than 50 specialists from the State Emergency Service and 12 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and extinguish the fires.

The Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with drone strikes on the afternoon of July 4. The attack caused a fire and injured at least three people, including two wounded.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reported that the enemy used a UAV, hitting the city's civilian infrastructure. According to him, information about the victims is being clarified. Share

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, clarified that rescue services are working at the scene, eliminating the fire and the consequences of the shelling.