Russian airline Aeroflot canceled more than 40 flights — what is the reason

Russian Aeroflot was attacked by Belarusian hackers: another transport collapse at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. Although the airline simply stated that it was a failure in its information systems.

The collapse of Russia's Aeroflot: what is known

On July 28, Russia's largest airline, Aeroflot, announced a failure in its information systems, which resulted in the cancellation of flights to a number of cities.

As a result, schedule adjustments are expected for some flights, including delays and cancellations.

According to the company, specialists are currently working to restore service. However, they did not announce the causes of the outage or its extent.

Aeroflot later announced the cancellation of 42 flights, including to Minsk, Yerevan, and St. Petersburg "due to a failure of information systems."

Dozens of Aeroflot flights have been canceled or delayed, and passengers have been standing in queues for hours even to exit the terminal. Share

Meanwhile, hacker groups Silent Crow and Cyber Partisans BY announced that they had destroyed Aeroflot's IT infrastructure.

According to them, the operation was prepared for a year: they penetrated the company's internal network, gained access to the flight database, personnel monitoring systems, and records of internal telephone conversations.

The hackers also claim to have destroyed approximately 7,000 of the company's physical and virtual servers.