Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia region. The number of dead and wounded has increased
Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
As a result of a Russian attack by KABs on the morning of May 29 in the village of Verkhnia Tersa, Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhia region, two people were killed and three more were injured.

Points of attention

  • Two people were killed and three others were injured in a Russian airstrike on the village of Verkhnya Tersa, Zaporizhia region.
  • The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA confirmed the attack and the damage caused to houses in the village.

Russia killed two people in Verkhnyaya Tersa

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy strike in Verkhnyaya Tersa, houses were destroyed and damaged.

Two men died. Three people — two women and a man — required medical attention.

It was previously reported that one person was killed and another was injured in a Russian airstrike on a village in the Polohiv district.

