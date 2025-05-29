Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia region. The number of dead and wounded has increased

As a result of a Russian attack by KABs on the morning of May 29 in the village of Verkhnia Tersa, Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhia region, two people were killed and three more were injured.

Russia killed two people in Verkhnyaya Tersa

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy strike in Verkhnyaya Tersa, houses were destroyed and damaged.

Two men died. Three people — two women and a man — required medical attention. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

It was previously reported that one person was killed and another was injured in a Russian airstrike on a village in the Polohiv district.