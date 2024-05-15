Russian army to use new tactics in Kharkov region, analysts warn

According to analysts, the Russian army prefers to create a ‘buffer zone’ near the international border rather than penetrate deeper into the Kharkiv region.

The Russian Army seeks to create a "buffer zone" in the Kharkiv region

The pace of the Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv Oblast has slowed down over the past day. This probably happened because of the new tactics of the military and the large losses of Russians in manpower. The occupiers allegedly plan to unite the bridgeheads in Liptsy and Vovchansk and create a border "buffer zone".

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW confirmed that Russian troops prefer to create a "buffer zone" in the border area, rather than deep penetration into the territory of Kharkiv region.

Several Ukrainian military officials reported on May 14 that, in their opinion, the situation in the Kharkiv region is slowly stabilising.

Several Russian and Ukrainian sources also reported that Russian forces are using a new tactic in this direction — small assault groups of no more than five people infiltrate Ukrainian positions and then combine with other small assault groups into a larger strike group.

Map of current hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast

Drone footage allegedly taken in Vovchansk shows Russian infantry operating in small assault groups within the settlement, which confirms these reports.

Military analysts believe that the use of small assault groups could contribute to increasing losses of Russian manpower and equipment and slowing the overall pace of the offensive in this direction. Share

One Russian military commentator, who previously served as an instructor for the Shturm-Z unit, complained that footage of small Russian assault groups showed poor training rather than effective new tactics.

Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets noted that the increase in Russian losses in this direction leads to a decrease in the overall pace of offensive operations.

The Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine, Major General Anatolii Barhylevych, suggested that Russian troops lost up to 1,740 soldiers in this direction in the last day alone, which is a very high rate of losses.

ISW is unable to confirm this figure, but the probable level of casualties is consistent with the overall slowing of the offensive seen on 14 May.

If the pace of Russian operations remains relatively low, Russian forces are likely to focus on securing new positions and building up a flank in Kharkiv region by uniting factions in Liptsy and Vovchansk and creating a "buffer zone" in the border area, rather than advancing further deep into the area, ISW earlier assessed. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the battles in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade occupy defensive lines in the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast region and repel numerous attacks of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the forces of the 3rd Separated Assault Brigade destroyed the enemy self-propelled gun "Nona" and about a company of Russian invaders.

During the week of fighting, the occupation army of Russia lost 189 soldiers killed and another 43 wounded.