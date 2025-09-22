Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia — there are deaths and destruction

At about 4:30 a.m. on September 22, the Russian occupiers bombarded Zaporizhzhia with massive airstrikes. The Russians terrorized the city for almost 40 minutes. Three people were killed, and there was significant destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation conducted a targeted terror attack on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in three deaths and significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to repel some of the attacks, but the city still sustained damage from five aerial bombs dropped by Russian forces.
- Several areas in Zaporizhzhia were struck, including the Space neighborhood, Embankment Highway, and Shevchenko district, leading to casualties and injuries among residents.
Russia bombed Zaporizhia: there are casualties
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the city.
Some of the enemy attacks were repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but at least 10 strikes were carried out in different areas:
Space neighborhood — another blow to parking.
Embankment Highway — near shopping centers and critical infrastructure. Traffic is temporarily restricted.
Shevchenko district — a blow to residential buildings.
Two Zaporizhzhia residents were injured — a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy. The latter had an acute reaction and stress.
In total, on the morning of September 22, Russian troops dropped at least 5 aerial bombs on Zaporizhia.
