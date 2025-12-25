The illegitimate Russian president, Vladimir Putin, sent nuclear bombers to threaten northern Britain in a long-range Christmas flight over the Norwegian Sea. NATO scrambled fighter jets.
Points of attention
- Russian bombers have arrived in Britain.
- The aggressor country called it a “planned flight.”
Russia scared Britain with bombers on Christmas Eve
NATO was forced to scramble fighter jets to keep an eye on the huge Russian planes.
Su-33 fighters accompanied the long-range bombers in flight, which journalists said could have been a deliberate attempt to irritate the West near Santa Claus's flight route from the North Pole.
The Russian agency added that at certain stages of the route, long-range bombers were accompanied by fighter jets from foreign countries, but did not specify which NATO air force intercepted the Tu-95MS aircraft.
It is known that such bombers were also used by Russia to strike Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-