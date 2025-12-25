Russian bombers flew near Britain on Christmas Eve — what is known
Category
World
Publication date

Russian bombers flew near Britain on Christmas Eve — what is known

Ту-95
Читати українською
Source:  The Mirror

The illegitimate Russian president, Vladimir Putin, sent nuclear bombers to threaten northern Britain in a long-range Christmas flight over the Norwegian Sea. NATO scrambled fighter jets.

Points of attention

  • Russian bombers have arrived in Britain.
  • The aggressor country called it a “planned flight.”

Russia scared Britain with bombers on Christmas Eve

NATO was forced to scramble fighter jets to keep an eye on the huge Russian planes.

Su-33 fighters accompanied the long-range bombers in flight, which journalists said could have been a deliberate attempt to irritate the West near Santa Claus's flight route from the North Pole.

Tu-95MS long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The flight lasted more than seven hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian agency added that at certain stages of the route, long-range bombers were accompanied by fighter jets from foreign countries, but did not specify which NATO air force intercepted the Tu-95MS aircraft.

It is known that such bombers were also used by Russia to strike Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Three Russian fighter jets violated Estonian airspace — what's happening
MiG-31s
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
15 unidentified drones violated the airspace of a Belgian military base
drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?