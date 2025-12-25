The illegitimate Russian president, Vladimir Putin, sent nuclear bombers to threaten northern Britain in a long-range Christmas flight over the Norwegian Sea. NATO scrambled fighter jets.

Russia scared Britain with bombers on Christmas Eve

NATO was forced to scramble fighter jets to keep an eye on the huge Russian planes.

Su-33 fighters accompanied the long-range bombers in flight, which journalists said could have been a deliberate attempt to irritate the West near Santa Claus's flight route from the North Pole.

Tu-95MS long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The flight lasted more than seven hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Share

The Russian agency added that at certain stages of the route, long-range bombers were accompanied by fighter jets from foreign countries, but did not specify which NATO air force intercepted the Tu-95MS aircraft.