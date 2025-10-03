15 unidentified drones violated the airspace of a Belgian military base

The Belgian Ministry of Defense is investigating after 15 drones were spotted over the Elsenborn military base near the German border on the evening of October 2.
Points of attention
- 15 unidentified drones were detected violating the airspace of the Elsenborn military base in Belgium, prompting investigations by the Belgian Ministry of Defense.
- Incidents involving drones in European airspace have led to flight cancellations, airport closures, and disruptions, escalating security concerns.
15 drones circled over Elsenborn military base in Belgium
The ministry said on October 3 that it was currently unclear where the drones came from or who was flying them, but they reportedly flew to Germany after flying over the base.
In Germany, Munich Airport, one of Europe's largest air hubs, was closed on Friday night due to the detection of unidentified drones, leading to the cancellation of 17 flights and disruption of the travel of almost 3,000 passengers.
Another 15 flights that were due to arrive in Munich overnight were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt airports.
The German Air Traffic Control Service (DFS) restricted flights at Munich Airport from 10:18 p.m. local time on Thursday, and later suspended them altogether due to the detection of drones in the airspace near the airport.
The Danish side has not yet released the results of the investigation into the ownership of the offending drones, but the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suggested that Russia may be behind the interference in the operation of Danish airports.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-