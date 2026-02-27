Russian drone attacks car in Sumy region, two people killed

Two people were killed and one was injured as a result of another hostile drone attack on a car in Sumy region on February 27.
Points of attention
- A hostile drone attack in Sumy region resulted in the death of two people and injury of one on February 27.
- Prosecutors and law enforcement officials are conducting investigations into the incident to determine the responsible parties and bring them to justice.
- Authorities are treating the attack as a war crime and pursuing a pre-trial investigation under the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Russia killed two people in Sumy region
According to the investigation, on February 27, 2026, at around 6:20 p.m., the occupiers attacked a vehicle with a drone in the Vorozhbyanska community of the Sumy district.
Two men were killed and another 53-year-old was injured.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-