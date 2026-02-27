Russian drone attacks car in Sumy region, two people killed
Russian drone attacks car in Sumy region, two people killed

Sumy region
Two people were killed and one was injured as a result of another hostile drone attack on a car in Sumy region on February 27.

Russia killed two people in Sumy region

According to the investigation, on February 27, 2026, at around 6:20 p.m., the occupiers attacked a vehicle with a drone in the Vorozhbyanska community of the Sumy district.

Two men were killed and another 53-year-old was injured.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attack.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

a drone

