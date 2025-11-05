Russian drone hits car in Sumy region — one dead and one injured
a drone
On November 5, a man was killed and three people were injured in a Russian drone strike in the Seredyno-Budska community of Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • A man was killed and three people were injured in a Russian drone strike in the Seredyno-Budska community of Sumy region.
  • Investigations are currently ongoing regarding war crimes, including attacks on civilian objects in the Shostka district.
  • The tragic incident involved the use of prohibited methods of warfare by the occupiers, resulting in casualties.

Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Sumy region

According to the investigation, on November 5, at around 3:30 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked a civilian vehicle delivering bread to the local population with a drone in the Seredino-Bud community of the Shostka district.

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle was killed, and three other civilians were injured.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, a man in the Znob-Novgorod community was injured as a result of a drone strike.

Also at 3:40 p.m., the enemy carried out an FPV drone strike on a tractor performing agricultural work in the Znob-Novgorod community. A 26-year-old tractor driver was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Criminal proceedings have been opened for the commission of war crimes (under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

