Russian drone attacks gas station in Sumy — there are casualties
Ukraine
Russian drone attacks gas station in Sumy — there are casualties

Sumy OVA
Sumy
On the afternoon of October 18, Russian troops attacked a gas station in the Zarechny district of Sumy with a strike drone, injuring two women.

  • Russian troops launched a drone attack on a gas station in the Zarechny district of Sumy, injuring two women and causing damage to residential buildings.
  • The victims, two women aged 51 and 53, are in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries, receiving necessary medical assistance.
  • The Russian attack on Sumy has resulted in damage to the community's infrastructure, including residential buildings, following the strike on the gas station.

Russia attacked a gas station in Sumy: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

Since night, the Sumy community has been under massive enemy attacks. The Russians targeted a gas station in the Zarechny district of Sumy with a strike UAV.

Previously, there were no fatalities. Initially, it was known about one injured person — a 51-year-old woman. She is being examined by doctors and provided with the necessary assistance.

Another victim of an enemy drone strike on a gas station in Sumy sought medical attention.

Sumy after the Russian attack

According to Grigorov, this is a 53-year-old woman. Doctors provided her with the necessary assistance, and she will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The condition of both victims is stable, there is no threat to their lives.

The enemy also attacked the community's head office with drones and guided bombs. There is damage to residential buildings. The extent of the destruction is being determined.

