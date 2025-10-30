Russian Italmas drone hits gas station in Sumy, some injured
Ukraine
Russian Italmas drone hits gas station in Sumy, some injured

Sumy OVA
Sumy
Sumy was subjected to a hostile drone attack on the morning of October 30. There are currently 4 casualties.

  • A hostile drone attack by a Russian Italmas drone caused casualties and damage to a gas station and civilian infrastructure in Sumy.
  • Emergency services responded promptly to the drone strike in Sumy, with 4 reported casualties and damage to two cars.
  • The incident triggered an emergency response and investigation to assess all consequences of the attack on the gas station in Sumy.

Russian Italmas drone hits gas station in Sumy

The enemy hit civilian infrastructure in the Zarechny district of the city.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Zarichny district of Sumy. There are preliminary reports of casualties. Emergency services are working on the scene, we are investigating all the consequences.

Earlier, at around 11:16, local media reported an explosion in the city.

Later, Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar reported 4 injured.

Two cars were damaged. All relevant services are working on the scene.

