Russian drone wreckage found in 11 settlements in Poland

Following today's Russian drone attack on Poland, debris from downed drones was found in 11 settlements across the country. One of them crashed on the territory of a Territorial Defense Forces unit.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Karolina Halecka.

According to her, as of 3 p.m., drone debris had been found in ten cities. Most of the locations were in the Lublin Voivodeship: Czosnówka, Czesnyky, Krzywowerska Kolonia, Wielkopolska Łań, Wogyn, Wygalew, Wyryki and Zabloczy-Kolonia.

In addition, fragments were also found in Mniszków (Łódź Voivodeship) and Oleśnia (Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship).

Another place where Russian drone debris was found is Nowe Mišto nad Piliceu in Grujec County, just outside Warsaw. The drone crashed on the territory of the local Territorial Defense Forces unit.

A shell of "unknown origin" was also found in the Lublin Voivodeship.

The spokeswoman for the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Lublin, Beata Szyk-Jankowska, reported that prosecutors from specially designated investigative teams from the district prosecutor's offices in Zamość and Lublin are working at the site where the drones or their wreckage were found.

If the prosecutor deems it necessary, appropriate experts will be appointed. In addition, we ensure the security of surveillance cameras and interview witnesses. These activities are carried out by prosecutors who have previously dealt with similar incidents.

As a reminder, Russian troops launched drones and missiles into Ukraine on the night of September 10. The enemy, in particular, attacked the western regions of Ukraine.

During the attack, some drones flew into Polish airspace. Polish air defenses began shooting down aerial targets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that a total of 19 Russian drones were detected in the country's airspace overnight. Four of them were shot down.