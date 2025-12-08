Russian drones attacked a high-rise building in Okhtyrka — there are casualties

The Russians used three strike drones to strike the Okhtyrska community in Sumy Oblast on the night of December 8, hitting a high-rise building. So far, 7 people are known to have been injured and are in hospital.

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Okhtyrka

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.

Russia attacked the Okhtyrsk community with three strike UAVs this night. They hit a high-rise building. There are injuries: five civilians are currently in the hospital, medics are providing the necessary assistance.

According to him, information about the condition of people and damage is being clarified. Emergency rescue operations and elimination of the consequences of the attack are ongoing.

The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure. Cynically and meanly. Once again, while people were sleeping in their homes.

It later became known that the number of victims had increased to seven.

The building suffered extensive damage. Some residents, upon hearing the threat, managed to go down to the basement, while others were rescued from the damaged floors.

The State Emergency Service reported that as a result of the Russian strike, a fire broke out in apartments on the 2nd through 5th floors. While the fire was being extinguished, 35 residents were evacuated. Another 7 people, including 1 child, were rescued from the damaged apartments.

High-rise building in Okhtyrka after the Russian attack

Due to the threat of repeated enemy attacks, work had to be temporarily suspended. Despite the difficulties, all fire sources have been eliminated. The analysis of damaged structures is ongoing.

Information on the number of injured is being clarified. People are being provided with all necessary assistance and support.