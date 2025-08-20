Russian army strikes Okhtyrka — many injured

On the night of August 20, Russian invaders launched another attack on the town of Okhtyrka, in Sumy Oblast. According to the latest data, 12 civilians, including two children, were injured as a result of the enemy's massive strike.
Points of attention
- The National Police of Ukraine reports on the consequences of the enemy strike, emphasizing the impact on innocent civilians.
- The situation in Okhtyrka remains tense as authorities continue to assess the damage and provide support to those affected by the attack.
The Russian attack on Okhtyrka — what is known
The National Police of Ukraine reports on the consequences of a new enemy strike.
According to the latest data, 12 civilians were injured as a result of the enemy strike.
The National Police of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that two children are among the victims.
In addition, it is indicated that an apartment building, 13 private homes, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.
