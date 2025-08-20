Russian army strikes Okhtyrka — many injured
Russian army strikes Okhtyrka — many injured

National Police of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Okhtyrka — what is known
On the night of August 20, Russian invaders launched another attack on the town of Okhtyrka, in Sumy Oblast. According to the latest data, 12 civilians, including two children, were injured as a result of the enemy's massive strike.

Points of attention

  • The National Police of Ukraine reports on the consequences of the enemy strike, emphasizing the impact on innocent civilians.
  • The situation in Okhtyrka remains tense as authorities continue to assess the damage and provide support to those affected by the attack.

The National Police of Ukraine reports on the consequences of a new enemy strike.

"At night, the enemy launched a massive drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka. This cynical shelling was once again directed against the civilian population," the department's official statement said.

Photo: UA_National_Police/47022

According to the latest data, 12 civilians were injured as a result of the enemy strike.

The National Police of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that two children are among the victims.

Photo: UA_National_Police/47022

In addition, it is indicated that an apartment building, 13 private homes, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.

Photo: UA_National_Police/47022

Police investigation teams and bomb disposal experts immediately arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers carefully inspected the area, documented the consequences of the crime, collected physical evidence, and assisted the victims, the National Police reports.

Photo: UA_National_Police/47022

