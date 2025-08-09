Russian drone attack on a minibus near Kherson — the number of victims has increased

Three police officers were injured in a second Russian drone strike on a bus in the suburbs of Kherson. A total of 16 people were injured in the attack, and two passengers died.

Three police officers injured in Russian drone attack on minibus near Kherson

As law enforcement officers recalled, at about 8 a.m. on August 9, a Russian FPV drone hit a bus.

According to Roman Kozyakov, head of the Kherson Regional Police Headquarters, a vehicle was hit by an enemy drone at the entrance to the village of Inzhenerne.

Two civilians died on the spot, and 16 others were injured to varying degrees, two of them in serious condition.

All injured and uninjured passengers were immediately taken to a shelter by police officers, after which police evacuation vehicles, ambulances, and caring drivers transported them to Kherson.

While the police were trying to remove the bodies of the deceased from the bus, they were hit again by an FPV drone. As a result, three police officers suffered concussions.