Russian drone attack on a minibus near Kherson — the number of victims has increased
Ukraine


Three police officers were injured in a second Russian drone strike on a bus in the suburbs of Kherson. A total of 16 people were injured in the attack, and two passengers died.

  • 16 people were injured and two passengers died in a Russian drone attack on a minibus near Kherson.
  • Three police officers were injured in a second drone strike while attempting to remove the bodies of the deceased from the vehicle.
  • Law enforcement officers are investigating this war crime by the Russian Federation and ensuring the safety of the victims.

Three police officers injured in Russian drone attack on minibus near Kherson

As law enforcement officers recalled, at about 8 a.m. on August 9, a Russian FPV drone hit a bus.

According to Roman Kozyakov, head of the Kherson Regional Police Headquarters, a vehicle was hit by an enemy drone at the entrance to the village of Inzhenerne.

Two civilians died on the spot, and 16 others were injured to varying degrees, two of them in serious condition.

All injured and uninjured passengers were immediately taken to a shelter by police officers, after which police evacuation vehicles, ambulances, and caring drivers transported them to Kherson.

While the police were trying to remove the bodies of the deceased from the bus, they were hit again by an FPV drone. As a result, three police officers suffered concussions.

The necessary investigative actions are underway to document another war crime by the Russian Federation.

