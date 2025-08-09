The Russian army attacked a minibus near Kherson — there are dead and injured

On August 9, at around 08:30, Russian invaders attacked a bus in the suburbs of Kherson. They used a strike drone to do so. According to the latest reports, two people were killed and six others were injured.

There are casualties in the Kherson region after a new Russian attack

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reports another war crime by the Russians.

On August 9, 2025, at around 08:30, the Russian occupiers launched a strike with an unmanned aerial vehicle on a shuttle bus traveling in the suburbs of Kherson.

According to the latest reports, two civilians were killed in the attack.

In addition, it is reported that six more civilians in the region were injured to varying degrees. The data is being verified.

Local authorities point out that all of the victims were inside the vehicle during the shelling.

Photo: phogovua/7264

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, continue to record and document war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.