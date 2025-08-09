The Russian army attacked a minibus near Kherson — there are dead and injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked a minibus near Kherson — there are dead and injured

Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
There are casualties in the Kherson region after a new Russian attack
Читати українською

On August 9, at around 08:30, Russian invaders attacked a bus in the suburbs of Kherson. They used a strike drone to do so. According to the latest reports, two people were killed and six others were injured.

Points of attention

  • The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation to address the war crime that led to the tragic loss of lives in the minibus attack.
  • The ongoing aggression by the Russian army in Ukraine underscores the urgent need for international attention and condemnation of such violent actions.

There are casualties in the Kherson region after a new Russian attack

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reports another war crime by the Russians.

On August 9, 2025, at around 08:30, the Russian occupiers launched a strike with an unmanned aerial vehicle on a shuttle bus traveling in the suburbs of Kherson.

According to the latest reports, two civilians were killed in the attack.

In addition, it is reported that six more civilians in the region were injured to varying degrees. The data is being verified.

Local authorities point out that all of the victims were inside the vehicle during the shelling.

Photo: phogovua/7264

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, continue to record and document war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), — the official statement of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office states.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's idea of "territory exchange" with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's clear position
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 16 drones and a missile during a new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the results of the air defense work?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine risks losing its "belt of fortresses" in the Donetsk region
Trump's new proposal is extremely dangerous for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?