Russians killed 7 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk and Kherson regions?
Local authorities report that seven civilians have been killed and another 20 wounded in attacks by Russian invaders in the Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Points of attention

  • Russia carried out attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 83 airstrikes, with air defense forces neutralizing 61 enemy targets.
  • The situation in Donetsk and Kherson regions highlights the ongoing violence and tragic impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk and Kherson regions?

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Armed Forces, Vadym Filashkin, reports that on August 2, Russian invaders killed 5 residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Kostyantynivka, 1 each in Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Raiske.

In addition, it is noted that 11 more civilians in the region were injured during the day.

In particular, seven in Druzhkivka, two in Sloviansk, and one each in Kostyantynivka and Siversk.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration officially confirmed that 2 people were killed and 11 others were injured due to Russian aggression in the region.

In particular, one of them was in Kherson on Sunday morning. As a result of enemy shelling, a 69-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the leg and head.

It is also worth noting that during the night of August 2 and 3, Russia carried out attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 83 airstrikes.

Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 61 enemy targets in various regions of the country.

