Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion is already 825,320 military.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9850 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,497 (+12) units;

artillery systems — 22,256 (+62) units;

MLRS — 1262 units;

air defense systems — 1050 units;

aircraft - 369 units;

helicopters - 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,111 (+72) units;

cruise missiles - 3051 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,905 (+68) units;

special equipment — 3714 (+3) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 115 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck a command post and six other important objects of the invaders.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Lozova, Zagryzove, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novoserhiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmyne, Zeleny Gay, Zarichne, Yampolivka, and in the Serebryansky Forest.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 62 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Leontovychi, Zvirovo, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and in the directions of Yantarny, Promen, Zelene. At the same time, the enemy actively used bombing and assault aircraft on settlements and positions of our troops. Share