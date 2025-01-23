Russian losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 825 thousand soldiers

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion is already 825,320 military.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation has lost more than 825,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.
- In recent days, the Ukrainian military has destroyed a significant amount of Russian equipment, including tanks, combat vehicles, and artillery.
- 115 combat clashes and intense activity by the Ukrainian defense forces were recorded at the front.
- The last day was marked by numerous enemy attacks in various directions, in particular in the areas of the Kupyansky, Lymansky, and Torets directions.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled several dozen enemy attacks, while intensive use of aviation and artillery by the enemy was recorded.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9850 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,497 (+12) units;
artillery systems — 22,256 (+62) units;
MLRS — 1262 units;
air defense systems — 1050 units;
aircraft - 369 units;
helicopters - 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,111 (+72) units;
cruise missiles - 3051 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,905 (+68) units;
special equipment — 3714 (+3) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 115 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck a command post and six other important objects of the invaders.
In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Lozova, Zagryzove, and Petropavlivka.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novoserhiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmyne, Zeleny Gay, Zarichne, Yampolivka, and in the Serebryansky Forest.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the Toretsk area.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked five times in the past day near the settlements of Kostiantynopol and Vremivka.
The operation in the Kursk direction is ongoing. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled nine enemy attacks in the direction. The enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropping 34 KABs, and carried out 377 attacks, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
