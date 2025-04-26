Russian military helicopter violates Polish airspace in the Baltics
Source:  online.ua

The Polish military reported that a Russian military helicopter from the Baltic Fleet violated Polish airspace on the evening of April 25.

Points of attention

  • The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is testing the readiness of Poland's air defense systems.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in Kh.

The military assured that the flight of the Russian plane was monitored by military radar systems of the Polish Armed Forces and civilian systems of the Polish Air Navigation Agency.

Standby forces and air defense assets remained on constant combat readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace.

The military said the nature of the incident indicates that "Russia is testing the readiness of our air defense systems."

Recall that Swedish Gripen fighters, which have been patrolling NATO airspace from Poland since April, were scrambled for the first time due to the presence of a Russian military aircraft.

