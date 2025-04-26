Russian military helicopter violates Polish airspace in the Baltics

The Polish military reported that a Russian military helicopter from the Baltic Fleet violated Polish airspace on the evening of April 25.

Russian military helicopter flies into Polish airspace

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in Kh.

The Operational Headquarters of the Armed Forces Command reported on Saturday morning that a Russian military helicopter violated Polish airspace last night.

On the evening of April 25, a Russian military helicopter of the Baltic Fleet violated the airspace over the territorial waters of Poland over the Baltic Sea. Share

W dniu 25.04 wieczorem rosyjski śmigłowiec wojskowy Floty Bałtyckiej naruszył przestrzeń powietrzną nad wodami terytorialnymi RP nad Bałtykiem.



Lot śmigłowca był obserwowany przez wojskowe systemy radiolokacyjne SZ RP oraz przez systemy cywilne PAŻP.



Siły i środki dyżurne… pic.twitter.com/nqjXmnUkSP — Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ (@DowOperSZ) April 26, 2025

The military assured that the flight of the Russian plane was monitored by military radar systems of the Polish Armed Forces and civilian systems of the Polish Air Navigation Agency.

Standby forces and air defense assets remained on constant combat readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace.

The military said the nature of the incident indicates that "Russia is testing the readiness of our air defense systems."