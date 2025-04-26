Russian military helicopter violates Polish airspace in the Baltics

The Polish military reported that a Russian military helicopter from the Baltic Fleet violated Polish airspace on the evening of April 25.
Points of attention
- The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is testing the readiness of Poland's air defense systems.
Russian military helicopter flies into Polish airspace
This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces in Kh.
The Operational Headquarters of the Armed Forces Command reported on Saturday morning that a Russian military helicopter violated Polish airspace last night.
W dniu 25.04 wieczorem rosyjski śmigłowiec wojskowy Floty Bałtyckiej naruszył przestrzeń powietrzną nad wodami terytorialnymi RP nad Bałtykiem.— Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ (@DowOperSZ) April 26, 2025
Lot śmigłowca był obserwowany przez wojskowe systemy radiolokacyjne SZ RP oraz przez systemy cywilne PAŻP.
Siły i środki dyżurne… pic.twitter.com/nqjXmnUkSP
The military assured that the flight of the Russian plane was monitored by military radar systems of the Polish Armed Forces and civilian systems of the Polish Air Navigation Agency.
Standby forces and air defense assets remained on constant combat readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace.
The military said the nature of the incident indicates that "Russia is testing the readiness of our air defense systems."
