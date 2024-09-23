Russian military aircraft violated Japan's airspace three times

In response to the Russian plane's violation of Japan's airspace on the afternoon of September 23, the fighter jets of the country's Defense Forces fired warning flares for the first time.
According to Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi, a Russian Il-38 military patrol plane violated Japan's airspace three times after noon on September 23.
Disturbances were recorded over the Sea of Japan (East Sea) near Rebun Island in the north of Hokkaido Prefecture.
In response, fighters of the Japanese Defense Forces were raised, which warned the Russian aviation by launching signal missiles.
It is noted that this was the first time Japan launched signal missiles as a warning when its own airspace was violated.
Japan raised fighter jets into the air: what happened
Japan put fighter jets into the air on September 13 after Russian warplanes flew over the archipelago for the first time in five years.
According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Japan, from morning to noon, two Russian Tu-142 aircraft flew from the sea between Japan and South Korea in the direction of Okinawa Prefecture.
They then headed north over the Pacific Ocean to end their journey near northern Hokkaido, the ministry added.
The planes did not enter Japan's airspace, but flew over the territory that is the subject of a territorial dispute between Japan and Russia, the ministry said.
The last time Russian military aircraft flew over Japan was in 2019, a ministry representative said, but then it was about bombers that entered the country's airspace.
