Russian aircraft drops aerial bomb on Voronezh region: details
Russian aircraft
Source:  online.ua

A Russian aircraft dropped aviation ammunition on a village in the Voronezh region. It is known that the ammunition exploded.

Russian media reported that an unidentified aviation munition fell from a Russian plane in the village of Probudzhenie in the Voronezh region on the evening of May 14.

The ammunition exploded, a hole about a meter deep was formed on the spot. There are no casualties.

By the way, on May 12, two aerial bombs of the Russian Air Force were dropped on the Belgorod region. In addition, on May 10-11, the Russian Armed Forces dropped 5 aerial bombs on the Belgorod region. On May 4, a Russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on Belgorod, as a result of which seven people were injured, 31 houses and 10 cars were damaged. The Russian authorities hid the cause of this event.

Thus, over the past three months, the Russian Air Force has dropped at least 35 FABs and one unidentified munition on Russian and occupied Ukrainian regions.

Russia has repeatedly attacked its territories

On May 4, an explosion rang out in Belgorod and there was damage, probably due to the fall of an aerial bomb. It happened while the Russians were shelling Kharkiv and the region.

In April 2024, the Russian aviation accidentally dropped an Kh-59 missile on the Belgorod region. It happened 92 km from the border with Ukraine.

Similar cases were recorded last year as well. For example, in April 2023, a Russian Su-34 aircraft dropped a bomb on Belgorod.

British intelligence notes that Russia has problems with the use of aerial bombs, which the occupiers sometimes drop on their territories. This poses a threat to the Russian civilian population.

These cases point to Russia's continued inability to successfully use munitions on their intended targets. Such mistakes lead to devastating and fatal consequences for the Russian population, the summary says.

Events



