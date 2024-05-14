Two people injured in latest Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Syniehubov, spoke about the situation in the city.

Occupiers strike at Kyivsky district of Kharkiv

As a result of the shelling of UMPD D-30, 2 people were wounded — a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman. The woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, and the injured were treated on the spot.

Three garages were destroyed and three were damaged. Another hit was recorded in an open area. Information on injuries is being clarified. Oleg Sinegubov head of the Kharkiv OVA

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that both air-guided bombs landed in a densely populated area.

The situation in Kharkiv region as of the morning of May 14

According to Oleg Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv region, more than 30 settlements of the region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the villag, the Kh-59 was briefly fired upon by an enemy missile. Hitting the premises from the enterprise, where 4 men were wounded and 1 man died.

A 70-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv district, as a result of shelling. As a result of a series of massive shelling of the city of Vovchansk with various types of weapons, private houses were damaged. 4 people were injured.