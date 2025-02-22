Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone in Pokrovsk — one person died

One person was killed and another was injured in a Russian drone attack on a car in Pokrovsk on February 22.

Russian occupiers attacked a car in Pokrovsk with a drone

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

1 person killed and 1 injured in Pokrovsk. Russians again attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone. A 53-year-old man was killed, and a 56-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital. Two other passengers in the car do not require medical attention. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

He added that, in addition, Sloviansk came under fire — non-residential premises and private houses were damaged there.

