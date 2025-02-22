Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone in Pokrovsk — one person died

One person was killed and another was injured in a Russian drone attack on a car in Pokrovsk on February 22.
- Russian occupiers conducted a drone attack on a car in Pokrovsk, leading to the death of a 53-year-old man and injuring a 56-year-old man.
- Sloviansk also faced shelling, causing damage to non-residential premises and private houses.
- The need for evacuation is emphasized by the head of the Donetsk region to ensure the safety of civilians.
Russian occupiers attacked a car in Pokrovsk with a drone
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
He added that, in addition, Sloviansk came under fire — non-residential premises and private houses were damaged there.
"Once again, I urge you: evacuate! Evacuation saves lives," the head of the Donetsk region emphasized.
