In the Pokrovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 34 assaults by the Russian army during the day

In total, 116 combat clashes were recorded on February 12 between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers.

Current situation on the front on February 13

Operational information as of 08:00 on 02/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 88 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using seven missiles and dropping 128 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand eight hundred attacks, including 137 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3038 kamikaze drones to destroy them. Share

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region; Novopil, Dolyna in the Donetsk region; Kamianske, Pyatikhatki in the Zaporizhia region.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck five UAV control points, an air defense system, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and two radar stations of the Russian invaders.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the directions of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosinove, Pishchane, Lozova and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novomykhaylivka, Novolubivka, Yampolivka, and Kolodyazi.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by our defenders in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnekamyansky in the Siversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Vasyukivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 34 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Promin, Zvirovo, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne, Zelene Pole, Ulakly, and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked our positions 17 times near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Burlatske, and Rivnopol.

From the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy attacked the settlement of Kamianske with aircraft.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Shcherbaky and Kamyansky areas.

In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders over the past 24 hours. The enemy carried out 527 artillery shelling, launched 19 air strikes, and used 28 anti-aircraft missiles.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,250 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 17 tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, 2 air defense systems, 153 operational-tactical UAVs, 6 missiles, 168 vehicles, and 2 units of special equipment.