General Staff: there have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 74 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsk and Kursk directions.
The ongoing conflict between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian army has resulted in over 70 combat clashes reported by the General Staff.
The enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine are evident through attacks and artillery shelling in directions like Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsk, and Kursk.
Ukrainian soldiers have successfully repelled multiple enemy attacks in various directions, showcasing their resilience and defense capabilities.
Current situation on the front on February 12
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The border areas of our country continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling, in particular, the settlements of Rudak, Marchikhina Buda, Fotovyzh, Vilna Sloboda, Bila Bereza, Stepanivka, Seredina Buda, Lypa, Stara Huta, Luhivka, Nova Huta, Tymonovichi, Popivka in Sumy region; Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region were affected.
The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction five times near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Novosilka, Pishchane, and Zagryzove, and three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Novomykhaylivka, Novolubivka, Yampolivka, and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled four enemy attacks in this direction, and another clash is currently ongoing.
Two clashes were recorded in the Siversky direction , one enemy assault was repelled by our defenders in the Belogorivka area, and one clash is still ongoing.
Three clashes are ongoing in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Vasyukivka.
Currently, there have been eight enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The enemy was active in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, three clashes are currently ongoing.
The hottest today is in the Pokrovsky direction : since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already launched 22 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Promin, Zvirovo, Nadiyevka, Uspenivka, Andriyevka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled 17 enemy attacks, five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the invaders launched 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Burlatske, and Rivnopol, and four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Kamianske area. The settlements of Novopil and Kamianske were hit by airstrikes with unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy used attack aircraft in the area of the settlement of Pyatikhatky.
In Kursk, our defenders have repelled six attacks by the invaders today, and five more clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and carried out 293 artillery attacks, including 18 from multiple rocket launcher systems.
