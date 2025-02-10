General Staff: there have been 83 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 10.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of Pokrovka and Sorokyne, Sumy region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy aviation activity resulted in strikes on Velyky Burluk and Shevchenkove. The enemy tried to advance in the Vovchansk area, but was repulsed.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Zagryzove, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novolubivka, Yampolivka, Terny, and Kolodyazi during the day. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel five assault actions by Russian invaders, the enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Vasyukivka and Chasovy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka, and six combat clashes are ongoing.