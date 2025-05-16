On May 16, Russian army strike drones again attacked the city of Kostyantynivka, in Donetsk region. According to the latest reports, two civilians were killed and three others were injured.
Points of attention
- Local authorities provided medical assistance to the victims and condemned the relentless attacks by Russian drones in the region.
- The tragic events in Kostyantynivka serve as a reminder of the urgent need for international intervention to stop the escalating violence and protect innocent lives in the conflict-stricken Donetsk region.
Russia does not stop the terror of Donetsk region
The press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports on the situation in the city and region.
A new attack by Russian drones began on May 16 at 11:30 a.m. The enemy targeted Konstantinovka using a Molniya-1 UAV.
It was also stated that two local women, aged 53 and 72, were injured. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, burns, and a mine-explosive injury.
Local authorities report that the victims were provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital.
