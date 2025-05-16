Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine
Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
The bodies of 909 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine
On May 16, as a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 909 fallen Ukrainian soldiers were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV).

Points of attention

  • The joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Armed Forces, and other institutions facilitated the return of these fallen heroes.
  • Special thanks were given to the personnel of the Armed Forces for their role in transporting and organizing the repatriation of the fallen defenders.

The bodies of 909 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine

Among the defenders who returned "on the shield", the following fell:

  • Kurakhiv direction;

  • Pokrovsky direction;

  • Bakhmut direction;

  • Vugledarsky direction;

  • Luhansk direction;

  • Zaporizhzhia direction;

  • Sumy direction;

  • Kharkiv direction;

  • from morgues in the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the fallen defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.

Law enforcement investigators, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the deceased as soon as possible.

