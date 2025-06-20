The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has officially confirmed that currently Russian officers are massively avoiding being directly on the battlefield, hiding in rear units.

What are the moods among Russian officers?

Military Intelligence of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that more than 45% of officers of the Russian Armed Forces, who are part of the reserve units of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, have no legal grounds for serving in the rear.

Documents signed by the Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District, Lieutenant General Mikhail Zusko, reveal the unjustified transfer of over 900 officers to rear units. Of these, at least 200 were assigned despite the units already being fully staffed. Share

According to the GUR, there are also known cases of these “reservists” voluntarily leaving the service.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it is the mass escape from the front line, framed as a formal transfer to the rear, that indicates demoralization and crisis in the Russian command structure.

Realizing the scale of losses and the inevitability of their own death, officers of the aggressor state are trying at all costs to avoid participating in hostilities, the GUR emphasizes. Share