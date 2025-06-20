Russian officers began to avoid the front en masse
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What are the moods among Russian officers?
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has officially confirmed that currently Russian officers are massively avoiding being directly on the battlefield, hiding in rear units.

Points of attention

  • The mass avoidance of frontline duty by Russian officers, disguised as formal transfers to the rear, highlights the scale of demoralization and crisis within the Russian command structure according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.
  • As officers of the aggressor state realize the extent of losses and the inevitability of their own deaths, they are going to great lengths to avoid participating in hostilities, further emphasizing the dire situation within the Russian Armed Forces.

What are the moods among Russian officers?

Military Intelligence of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that more than 45% of officers of the Russian Armed Forces, who are part of the reserve units of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, have no legal grounds for serving in the rear.

Documents signed by the Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District, Lieutenant General Mikhail Zusko, reveal the unjustified transfer of over 900 officers to rear units. Of these, at least 200 were assigned despite the units already being fully staffed.

According to the GUR, there are also known cases of these “reservists” voluntarily leaving the service.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it is the mass escape from the front line, framed as a formal transfer to the rear, that indicates demoralization and crisis in the Russian command structure.

Realizing the scale of losses and the inevitability of their own death, officers of the aggressor state are trying at all costs to avoid participating in hostilities, the GUR emphasizes.

Photo: screenshot

