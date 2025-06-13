Russian reconnaissance plane violates Polish airspace over the Baltics

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports that on the morning of June 13, British fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft that violated airspace over the Baltic Sea.

This was announced by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

According to the Polish side, on June 13 at around 10:50 a.m., an Il-20 violated airspace over the Baltic Sea. It was intercepted by two British fighter jets stationed in Poland.

This is another case of provocative testing of the readiness of NATO countries' systems.

The Polish Armed Forces added that the relevant NATO command has been informed of the incident.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Russia has violated the airspace of NATO countries. Finland announced this just this week.