Russian ship spies on British underwater infrastructure off the coast of Scotland

The British government is monitoring a Russian spy ship that is collecting data on underwater infrastructure off the coast of Scotland.
This was stated by British Defense Minister John Healy.
He said the vessel entered the region a few weeks ago. He also stressed that the vessel may be collecting information about underwater infrastructure and is being closely monitored.
The head of the defense department also emphasized that Russian actions are very dangerous, and this is the second time this year that the Yantar ship has entered British waters.
"Yantar" is a Russian oceanographic research vessel, the lead ship of Project 22010 "Kryus", built at the Baltic Shipbuilding Plant in 2010-2015 for the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
Officially, the ship is intended for researching the depths of the World Ocean and its bottom. For this purpose, the ship has special underwater vehicles that can dive to a depth of about 6 thousand meters. The ship can take helicopters on board.
Although the Yantar is nominally a research vessel, it is actually a spy ship and has information-gathering equipment, being a carrier of manned and unmanned deep-sea submarines. Western countries have repeatedly recorded the vessel's movements in territorial European waters.
