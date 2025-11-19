Russian ship spies on British underwater infrastructure off the coast of Scotland

The British government is monitoring a Russian spy ship that is collecting data on underwater infrastructure off the coast of Scotland.

Russian spy ship Yantar collects data on British infrastructure

This was stated by British Defense Minister John Healy.

The Russian spy ship "Yantar" is on the edge of British waters in northern Scotland. John Healy British Minister of Defense

He said the vessel entered the region a few weeks ago. He also stressed that the vessel may be collecting information about underwater infrastructure and is being closely monitored.

This is a vessel designed to gather intelligence and map our undersea cables. We sent a Royal Navy frigate and Royal Air Force aircraft to monitor, with the Amber pointing lasers at our pilots. Share

The head of the defense department also emphasized that Russian actions are very dangerous, and this is the second time this year that the Yantar ship has entered British waters.

"Yantar" is a Russian oceanographic research vessel, the lead ship of Project 22010 "Kryus", built at the Baltic Shipbuilding Plant in 2010-2015 for the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Officially, the ship is intended for researching the depths of the World Ocean and its bottom. For this purpose, the ship has special underwater vehicles that can dive to a depth of about 6 thousand meters. The ship can take helicopters on board.