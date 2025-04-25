Ukraine arrests Russian "shadow fleet" ship

Russia's attempt to cover up the theft of Ukrainian grain has failed. A ship was detained in the Black Sea, which was exporting wheat from occupied Crimea under a foreign flag.

The SSU and the SBSU arrested a ship with Ukrainian grain stolen from the Russia

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, a vessel illegally exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea was arrested in the Black Sea. The detention operation was carried out by the Maritime Guard of the State Border Service and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The investigation established that at the end of 2024, the ship delivered about 5 thousand tons of Ukrainian wheat from the port of Sevastopol.

It was taken from the temporarily occupied part of southern Ukraine. And in order to hide the true origin of the cargo, the ship sailed under the flag of one of the Asian countries - this is how the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet" works.

During the search on board, navigation equipment, documents, and other evidence of involvement in illegal transportation were seized.

Russian documents for the transportation of stolen Ukrainian grain

The vessel has now been arrested, and the crew has been handed over for procedural actions. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

It was previously reported that Russia, among other things, is exporting grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Iran.