Ukraine confiscated a foreign ship that was transporting grain from the occupied Crimea

Ukraine seized the dry cargo USKO MFU under the flag of Cameroon. The ship was illegally transporting grain through the closed sea ports of the occupied Crimea.

What is known about the dry cargo USKO MFU under the flag of Cameroon

USKO MFU dry cargo under the flag of Cameroon illegally entered the ports of the temporarily occupied Crimea for commercial activities.

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the ship was detained by the maritime guard together with other law enforcement agencies in July this year in the Odesa region.

According to the court's decision, the ship was transferred to the ownership of Ukraine.

The captain is accused of violating the procedure for entering the occupied territories, as such operations in Crimean ports are contrary to international norms and the legislation of Ukraine.

Russia stole Ukrainian grain from TOT worth more than UAH 30 billion

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that losses due to Russia's appropriation of Ukrainian grain amount to over UAH 30 billion, but these data are not final.

In fact, Russia is blackmailing the world community with the real possibility of creating famine for other countries. As a result of the attacks on the grain and port infrastructure, a number of countries in Africa and Asia, which received Ukrainian grain, found themselves at risk of existence. Because Ukraine was considered and is still one of the key suppliers of the World Food Program, - said the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict, OGP Yurii Belousov at the United for Justice conference. Share

The prosecutor's office singled out two periods of Russia's attacks on agro-industrial infrastructure related to the "grain agreement".

Before its signing, shelling was carried out from artillery systems in the front-line zones: the most affected objects were in Mykolaiv (59) and Kherson (78) regions. After Ukraine refused the threatening conditions of the aggressor country, the scale of the strikes began to expand. First of all, the target was Odesa and the Odesa region, which has the most powerful and developed infrastructure.

According to him, Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of their means of livelihood: it is trying to steal grain, and if it fails, to destroy it.

Belousov added that only today the losses that Ukraine received as a result of the appropriation of grain amount to more than UAH 30 billion.