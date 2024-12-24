Russian ship Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion — what is known

The Russian ship Ursa Major, which was transporting strategic cargo, sank in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion in the engine room.

What is known about the Russian ship accident?

According to tracking systems, the ship stopped at 20:25 Moscow time (19:25 Kyiv time). Soon after, the Spanish rescue vessel SALVAMAR DRACO SAR approached the Ursa Major, but after the explosion, the ship's AIS system stopped working.

The ship sank around midnight. The specialized vessel CLARA CAMPOAMOR was sent to collect the spilled oil products. The crew of the Ursa Major was evacuated to the port of Cartagena.

The Ursa Major was carrying strategic cargo — two 45-ton nuclear reactor hatches for the icebreaker Project 10510 "Leader". The loss of these components could significantly delay the construction of the icebreaker. The hatches, covered with blue tarpaulin, were captured in a photo before departure. Share

What preceded this?

The Russian Navy had previously reported technical problems on the Ursa Major, including a broken main fuel pipe. It was initially thought the ship was heading to Syria to evacuate Russian equipment, but its course was set for Vladivostok.