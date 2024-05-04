Russian soldiers found new weapon against Ukrainian FPV drones

According to Forbes, Russian invaders are learning how to shoot down Ukrainian FPV drones with a shotgun.

Shotgun against FPV drones

The journalists point out that Ukrainian soldiers drop about 100,000 FPV drones on Russian positions every month.

Russian electronic warfare equipment and air defence systems are unable to cope with this flow.

Russian soldiers realised this and started shooting down Ukrainian UAVs with shotguns.

A shotgun that fires buckshot is a decent weapon for defence. After all, a two-pound FPV drone is about the size and speed of a bird. A fast shooter can hunt an FPV drone like a duck, Forbes notes. Share

However, problems still remain. As the journalists managed to find out, the Russian occupiers do not have enough of these weapons to defend themselves. Some soldiers even ask civilians to buy a shotgun for them and send them to the front line.

Russian soldiers are taught to dodge Ukrainian drones

Forbes has learned that at least one Russian unit is training its soldiers to run in circles in an attempt to evade FPV drones.

However, numerous videos posted online by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers confirm the fact that running does not save the Russian invaders from the "Ukrainian birds".

According to drone expert Samuel Bendett, if an FPV explodes in close proximity, it can still injure and maim, even if the initial drone strike is unsuccessful.