Russian space operations threaten US satellites in orbit, Washington says

The Pentagon has declared its readiness to defend US interests in space in response to Russia's launch of a satellite that the US regards as an counterspace weapon.

Russia places counterspace weapon in same orbit as US government satellite

The Pentagon, in response to Russia's launch of a satellite that the US calls an “counterspace weapon”, has declared its readiness to protect the interests of the United States in space while maintaining a stable space environment.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US Department of Defence, Patrick Ryder, at a briefing on May 21.

Ryder confirmed that on May 16, Russia launched a satellite into low Earth orbit, which the Pentagon is evaluating as an counterspace weapon, possibly capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit.

Russia has placed this new counterspace weapon in the same orbit as a US government satellite, the spokesman added. This Russian satellite resembles previously deployed counterspace payloads by Russia in 2019 and 2022.

The United States is responsible for the readiness to defend and defend outer space and to provide continuous and uninterrupted support to the Joint Forces and Joint Contingents. We will continue to balance between the need to protect our interests in space and the desire to maintain a stable and sustainable space environment. Patrick Ryder A spokesman for the US Department of Defense

US is actively preparing for war in space

The US Defence Ministry is in a hurry to expand its capabilities for waging war in space.

Washington said that China and Russia's rapid progress in space operations poses a serious threat to American satellites in orbit.

The US government will no longer rely solely on military satellites to communicate, navigate, track and target ground-based threats — tools that have given the Pentagon a significant advantage in conflicts for decades. Share

The United States plans to acquire a new generation of ground- and space-based assets that will enable it to defend its satellite network from attack and, if necessary, disrupt or disable enemy spacecraft in orbit, Pentagon officials said in a series of interviews, speeches and recent statements .