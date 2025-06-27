Russian X-101 missile contains up to 250 foreign-made electronic components

A single Russian Kh-101 missile can contain up to 250 foreign-made electronic components, and a UAV can contain up to 400.
Russian X-101 missile contains up to 250 Western chips
This was stated by Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhiy Naumyuk at the conference on expanding sanctions against Russia "Fair play".
The percentage of Western components in missiles and UAVs is significant. But their number can vary significantly, depending on the type and series. For example, the SBU has established that one Russian Kh-101 missile can contain up to 250 electronic components of Western production. At the same time, in a missile of the same type, with which the Russians struck Okhmatdyt on July 8, 2024, we identified 59 such parts. These are processors, matrices, transceivers, integrated circuits.
Also, according to him, a Shahed or Geranium-type UAV, depending on the production series, can contain up to 400 electronic components manufactured in Western countries.
He added that the SBU also documents the activities of foreign enterprises that supply the Russian Federation with equipment and facilities for the production of military equipment and ammunition, and documents and investigates each shelling.
We are collecting evidence and taking measures to bring those involved in these crimes to justice. Currently, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine are investigating more than 120,000 criminal cases related to the shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. More than 4,000 of these cases concern missile strikes.
