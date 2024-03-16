During the so-called presidential elections in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, citizens massively spoil ballots and set fire to voting booths and polling stations.

What is known about Russian sabotage of elections

According to Russian mass media, there are at least several cases of ballot tampering.

It is noted that activists poured green ink and ink into ballot boxes.

Yes, the case of spoiling the ballot box with the help of green money happened in Simferopol.

One girl brought green tea in a juice bag.

She filmed the process of spoiling the ballot box on her phone.

At the same time, the police officer did not interfere with her but calmly watched until she drank the green tea to the end, and only then took her out.

A similar case happened the day before in Moscow. The girl not only damaged the ballot box but also shouted slogans in support of Ukraine.

It is reported that the girl was detained, and a case was filed against her.

Another similar case happened in the city of Borysoglibsk, Voronezh region. There, a woman came to the polling station in the South-Eastern micro district and poured green money into the ballot box during voting.

Russians arrange arson at polling stations.

In addition, Russians en masse burn voting booths and polling stations.

An incident involving the burning of a voting booth was recorded in Moscow.

Another case of arson in Moscow was also reported — in Mytyshchi, an older woman tried to set fire to a voting booth with gasoline.

In St. Petersburg, a Molotov cocktail was thrown into one of the polling stations.

According to Russian media, she was previously a student at the Herzen Pedagogical University in the Far East. The girl may be charged with a terrorist attack.

The head of the Russian Central Committee, Ella Pamfilova, said, "The explanations of those arrested for tampering with ballot boxes show that this is "not ordinary hooliganism, but with elements of terrorism", and its trail leads abroad."

According to her, such violations are punishable by up to five years in prison.