Russians start criticising new MOD chief Belousov, analysts say

Russian military bloggers are experimenting with different ways of criticising the Russian MOD chief after Andrei Belousov's recent appointment.

How do Russians try to criticise the failures of Russian MOD?

It is noted that a Russian blogger published a photo of an undated document, allegedly from the head of the Missile Artillery Service of the Russian Defence Ministry, in response to an appeal regarding the inaccuracy of Russian artillery.

The document claimed that any problems with artillery munitions arise from improper handling of projectiles by Russian servicemen, and contained a requirement for the Russian military to comply with a previously issued order by the Chief of the General Staff prohibiting the disassembly and weighing of artillery munitions.

The blogger claimed that Russian servicemen noticed that the artillery systems were working strangely, later discovered that the amount of gunpowder in the shells varied greatly, and reported this to the Russian military command, but to no avail, analysts said. Share

Another Russian media blogger responded by using the same code words to criticise the Russian MOD and expressed hope that Belousov would implement reforms that would solve significant bureaucratic problems in the MOD.

A third Russian blogger, who previously served as an instructor of the Storm-Z unit, was direct in his criticism of the Russian military and claimed that he had previously heard information from them about the inappropriate amount of gunpowder in some artillery shells.

Belousov named the priorities for his post at Russian MOD

According to Belousov, one of the most critical tasks is to arm the Russian military groups in the "special operations" zone, as the Kremlin continues to call the war in Ukraine.

It concerns the supply of the most modern equipment, particularly artillery ammunition, missiles, personal protection, special communications, drones, and EW equipment.

The candidate for the minister post added that "to prevent the Armed Forces, it is necessary to practice new methods of combat operations."