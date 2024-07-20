Russia's attack on Mykolaiv — the number of victims has increased again

On July 19, Russia launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv. As a result of the terrorist act, four people have already died. The number of victims increased to 24.
Points of attention
- Russia's missile attack on Mykolaiv on July 19 resulted in 24 victims, with 4 children among them.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyi condemned the Russian attack, emphasizing the need for international support to counter such acts of terror.
- The world must come together to exert pressure on Russia and put an end to the senseless violence and loss of lives in Mykolaiv.
Another victim of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv died in the hospital
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich reported this on the Telegram channel.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaivska OVA, reported that 24 people were injured as a result of the attack.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to another act of terrorism by the Russian Federation.
What is known about the attack on Mykolaiv on July 19
In the evening of July 19, Russian troops attacked a residential quarter of Mykolaiv with a Kh-59 air missile.
As of the evening, three people died — a 13-year-old boy and two women aged 53 and 63.
24 people were injured, including four children. Outpatient medical care was provided to nine adults and two children. Two adults and two children are in medical facilities.
The blast wave and debris damaged nine apartment buildings, a preschool and private cars.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-