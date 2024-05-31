The chief of the Foreign Ministry of Russia's aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, stated about Beijing's desire to allegedly organise a "peace meeting" of representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Russia is pushing for an alternative to the peace summit in Switzerland

At the same time, Lavrov cynically stated that such an initiative by China would be an alleged continuation of efforts to settle the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

"We share (China's) position that the root causes of the conflict need to be addressed in the first place and legal interests of all parties need to be protected, with subsequent agreements based on the principle of equal and indivisible security. Let me underscore again, this entails respecting realities on the ground, which reflect the will of people living there," the head of Kremlin diplomacy cynically stated.

Russia has not changed the conditions for negotiations with Ukraine

It is noted that the Kremlin allegedly seeks talks on the condition of maintaining control over the occupied Ukrainian territories.

However, Ukraine rejects the conditions of the aggressor country.

At the same time, Lavrov did not refrain from criticising the United States for helping Ukraine, calling Washington an accomplice in the war.

According to him, the Kremlin considers the transfer of F-16 nuclear fighters to Ukraine as a signal from NATO.

They are trying to tell us that the United States and NATO would stop at nothing in Ukraine. Nevertheless, we hope that the Russian-Belarusian drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons that are under way now will knock some sense into our opponents by reminding them about the catastrophic consequences of further nuclear escalation, said the Kremlin's top diplomat.

He noted that the US is also "fanning the flames of conflict" in the Middle East.