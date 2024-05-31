The chief of the Foreign Ministry of Russia's aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, stated about Beijing's desire to allegedly organise a "peace meeting" of representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
Russia is pushing for an alternative to the peace summit in Switzerland
At the same time, Lavrov cynically stated that such an initiative by China would be an alleged continuation of efforts to settle the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.
Russia has not changed the conditions for negotiations with Ukraine
It is noted that the Kremlin allegedly seeks talks on the condition of maintaining control over the occupied Ukrainian territories.
However, Ukraine rejects the conditions of the aggressor country.
At the same time, Lavrov did not refrain from criticising the United States for helping Ukraine, calling Washington an accomplice in the war.
According to him, the Kremlin considers the transfer of F-16 nuclear fighters to Ukraine as a signal from NATO.
He noted that the US is also "fanning the flames of conflict" in the Middle East.
