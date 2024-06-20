Russia's war against Ukraine caused revolution in world's arms market, media claims

Currently, the largest European arms exhibition Eurosatory is being held in Paris, where, as the analyst of the German publication Bild, Julian Röpke, notes, it is very clear how the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine revolutionized the world arms market.

How the Russian aggression against Ukraine led to a revolution in the world arms market

Röpke notes that more than 2,000 weapon samples are being demonstrated at the exhibition in Paris by arms manufacturers from 62 countries.

At the same time, about 250 delegations from 96 countries, which are considered potential buyers, visited the exhibition.

The analyst concluded that the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has revolutionized the world arms market in three directions.

The war on drones has intensified the need for high-tech and rapid-fire air defence systems. Heavy missile systems are also being revived. At the same time, tanks and armoured vehicles protected from drones are needed again.

Civilian companies began to produce weapons. For example, shipbuilders have started making marine drones, logistics firms have begun developing munitions supply chains, and IT developers have started introducing artificial intelligence into drones.

Companies from third-world countries have entered the market and supplied cheap weapons.

The analyst concluded that quantity is more important than quality in a war like the one in Ukraine.

What is known about the Ukrainian samples of weapons at the exhibition in Paris

According to analyst Julian Röpke, a new Ukrainian-made kamikaze drone, "Bulava", was presented at the most significant European arms exhibition, Eurosatory.

The Ukrainian defence portal Defense Express calls it an analogue of the Russian "Lancet" and notes that it is presented abroad under the export name Mace, — the analyst notes.

The speed of "Bulava" is up to 100 km/h; this kamikaze drone can stay in the air for over 50 minutes.

Bulava Ukrainian kamikaze drones operate with artificial intelligence software. This allows the drone to automatically find previously established weak spots in Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers during the final approach to the target. The current productivity is 300 pieces per month and continues to grow, Röpke emphasised.