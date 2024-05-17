Russia's war against Ukraine made Belgorod region poorest in Russia

According to the Russian media, since the beginning of the criminal war waged by the Kremlin against Ukraine, Belgorod Oblast region has become one of the poorest regions in Russia.

What is known about the decline in economic indicators and well-being in Belgorod region

It is noted that the region took the last place in terms of population accumulation.

At the same time, companies in the Belgorod region have already lost 2/3 of their own profit.

Currently, the Belgorod Oblast region ranks last in terms of the increase in savings of citizens in banks.

Over the past 2 years, the total amount of money in the bank accounts of individuals in the Belgorod region has increased by only 21%.

At the same time, more than half of all other regions of Russia show at least twice as much growth in savings.

In addition, the Belgorod region topped the list of Russian regions in terms of growth in product prices, ahead of even Moscow region.

In addition, the region became the worst in terms of the fall in the profits of enterprises — minus 64% in two years.

Also, from being the leader in migration growth, the Belgorod region became the leader in population outflow.

At the same time, according to the Russian media, in addition to all the problems of the region, the Russian occupying army continues to drop aerial bombs on the Belgorod region.

According to ASTRA, 500-kilogram FAB-500 bombs were dropped on the Belgorod region.

It is noted that the first bomb fell near the "Lazurny" water park, which is located in the village of Lazurne near Belgorod.

Another aerial bomb was discovered near the village of Krutoy Log.

The third aerial bomb hit the village of Zarechye-Vtoroye. As a result of such incidents, no one was allegedly injured.

ASTRA clarifies that over the past 3 months, the Russians have dropped at least 38 aerial bombs on Russian regions and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

What is known about the latest incidents in the Belgorod region

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that on the night of May 17, the region experienced a large-scale attack by kamikaze drones.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the gas station, cars were damaged, and local residents were killed.

One of the UAVs attacked a gas station near the village of Bezsonovka. As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire.

In addition, in the village of Oktyabrskoye, a kamikaze drone attacked a car in which the driver and three passengers (mother, father and child) were.

As a result of the explosion, the woman died on the spot from her injuries. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but doctors could not save him.