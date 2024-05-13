Russian army hits a storey building in Belgorod, say CIT analysts

Investigators of the Conflict Intelligence Team note that the strike on a high-rise building in Belgorod on May 12 was caused by a Russian munition.
CIT analysts deny Ukraine's involvement in the attack on a high-rise building in Belgorod
Analysts note that the Russian propaganda media showed only the part of the building that is on the Ukrainian side, while the most destruction was caused to the side from the Russian rear.
Why did Russia need to strike a high-rise building in Belgorod?
According to political scientist Oleg Lisny, the regime of the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, most likely organized the explosion of a house in Belgorod to influence both its population and the West.
Of course, propagandists will now look for the mythical "Ukrainian trace" here.
Most likely, this was done to "encourage" the Russian population. They need to be pushed for further mobilisation.
As Lisny emphasized, another goal of Putin is to justify to the world why they want to create a so-called "sanitary zone" in the Kharkiv region.
But for some reason, people in Russia did not ask themselves the question that there were no problems in Belgorod until Russia started a full-scale war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-