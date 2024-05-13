Russian army hits a storey building in Belgorod, say CIT analysts
Category
Events
Publication date

Russian army hits a storey building in Belgorod, say CIT analysts

A destroyed high-rise building in Belgorod
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Investigators of the Conflict Intelligence Team note that the strike on a high-rise building in Belgorod on May 12 was caused by a Russian munition.

CIT analysts deny Ukraine's involvement in the attack on a high-rise building in Belgorod

Analysts note that the Russian propaganda media showed only the part of the building that is on the Ukrainian side, while the most destruction was caused to the side from the Russian rear.

Having studied and analyzed the visual materials, we came to the conclusion that with a high probability the flight at the house happened from the northeast, and we are inclined to the fact that it was an anti-aircraft guided missile from the Russian air defense complex, or a freelance high-explosive aerial bomb (FAB) from the universal planning module and corrections (UMPK). The version that a missile from the Ukrainian "Point-U" could change its trajectory in such a way under the influence of an anti-aircraft missile in order to hit this side of the house seems unlikely to us, — notes CIT co-founder Ruslan Leviev.

Why did Russia need to strike a high-rise building in Belgorod?

According to political scientist Oleg Lisny, the regime of the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, most likely organized the explosion of a house in Belgorod to influence both its population and the West.

Of course, propagandists will now look for the mythical "Ukrainian trace" here.

Most likely, this was done to "encourage" the Russian population. They need to be pushed for further mobilisation.

As Lisny emphasized, another goal of Putin is to justify to the world why they want to create a so-called "sanitary zone" in the Kharkiv region.

But for some reason, people in Russia did not ask themselves the question that there were no problems in Belgorod until Russia started a full-scale war.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Stairwell of 10-storey building collapses in Russian Belgorod, people are reported under rubble
Belgorod
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian MOD says downed missile fragments caused storey building collapse in Belgorod
Belgorod
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Сollapse of high-rise building in Belgorod may be Russia's terror act, Ukraine's watchdog group says
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Belgorod
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia could blow from inside a house in Belgorod, OSINT analysts inform
Belgorod

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?