Russia could blow from inside a house in Belgorod, OSINT analysts inform

OSINT analyst and military observer Tendar notes that the blast pattern indicates an explosion from inside the building.

The explosion pattern indicates an explosion from inside the building. I don't see any missiles coming down and the smoke and debris is going sideways, emphasises the military observer.

As the analyst explained, the footage published on the network shows no missile debris falling, only smoke and flying debris.

This has all the hallmarks of what happened 1999 in Moscow when the high rise buildings where blown up by the Russian FSB to "justify" the war in Chechnya, the analyst added.

A collapse of a building in Belgorod may be Russia's terror attack

The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) underlines that the camera video does not show falling objects. Accordingly, all accusations of the Russians about shelling by the Defense Forces are currently untrue.

Therefore, the collapse of the building is quite similar to a provocation by Russia, or an informational provocation to inflate the situation, to justify further attacks on residential buildings in Ukrainian cities.

Also, according to the CCD, it could have been a domestic explosion, which Russian propaganda is now twisting into shelling the house in its interests.

In addition, experts note that the detonation of a residential building in Belgorod, which coincided with the occupiers' offensive in the Kharkiv region, was very beneficial for Russia.

For the Russian Federation, accusing Ukraine of a "terror attack" is an excuse to justify its terror. This is a picture: "Look, they are killing our people, we will not tolerate it, we will bomb Kharkiv. That is why we continue "SMO".

Activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko noted that the video shows how a house in Belgorod was probably blown up from the inside, although at first there was information about the work of the local air defence.

The video clearly shows that the explosion happened on a timer.

Military journalist Andrii Tsaplienko also noted that an MLRS projectile could not cause such large-scale destruction of a house in Belgorod.