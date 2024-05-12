Russian MOD says downed missile fragments caused storey building collapse in Belgorod

In the Russian city of Belgorod, the entire stairwell of a high-rise building collapsed due to the air defence system. Shoigu's ministry confirmed that missile fragments hit the building.

Russian MOD commented on the 10-storey building collapse in Belgorod

The Russian MOD admitted that a residential building in Belgorod was hit in the course of repelling a missile attack on a storey building. Debris from one of the downed missiles hit the building.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, accused Ukraine of shelling and claimed that a shell hit the house. The Russian MOD announced the alleged shooting down of six "Tochka-U" missiles, four "Vampire" rockets and two "Vilkha" rockets.

However, as noted by activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, the video shows how a house in Belgorod was probably blown up from the inside, although at first there was information about the work of the local air defence.

As you can see in the video, the explosion happened clearly on a timer.

Military journalist Andrii Tsaplienko also noted that an anti-aircraft missile could not have caused such large-scale destruction of a house in Belgorod.

The stairwell of a high-rise building collapsed in Russian Belgorod

In Belgorod, on May 12, the entire entrance of a building collapsed. According to Russian media, at least 15 people may be under the rubble. Emergency services are already on accident place.

According to local media, at least seven people died in Belgorod, and 20 people were injured.

Russia has repeatedly attacked its territories. On May 4, an explosion rocked Belgorod, and there was damage, probably due to the fall of an aerial bomb. This happened while the Russians were shelling Kharkiv and the region.

Earlier, in April, the Russian aviation accidentally dropped an Kh-59 missile on the Belgorod region. It happened 92 km from the border with Ukraine.

Similar cases were recorded last year as well. For example, in April 2023, a Russian Su-34 aircraft dropped a bomb on Belgorod.