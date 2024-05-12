Сollapse of high-rise building in Belgorod may be Russia's terror act, Ukraine's watchdog group says

The blast of a high-rise building in Belgorod, as a result of which the entire stairwell collapsed, may be a Russian provocation against Ukraine.
Сollapse of high-rise building in Belgorod may be Russia's terror act
Kovalenko did not rule out that it is quite similar to a provocation by Russia, or an informational provocation to inflate the situation, to justify further strikes on residential buildings in Ukrainian cities.
Also, in his opinion, it could have been a domestic explosion, which Russian propaganda is now twisting into shelling a house in its interests.
In addition, experts note that the detonation of a residential building in Belgorod, which coincided with the occupiers' offensive in the Kharkiv region, was very beneficial for Russia.
In addition, the photos and videos show the explosion from the inside, on the first floor or in the basement. Moreover, the blast occurred at precisely 11:21:00.
Therefore, the version about the downed "Tochka-U" is convenient, but not believable.
Experts also note that judging by the damage and the surrounding buildings, the explosion itself was from the northeast side of the building.
Russia could blow up a house in Belgorod
In the Russian city of Belgorod, the entire stairwell of a high-rise building collapsed due to the work of the air defence system. Shoigu's ministry said that fragments of the missile had hit the building.
However, as noted by activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, the video shows how a house in Belgorod was probably blown up from the inside, although at first there was information about the work of the local air defense.
As you can see in the video, the explosion happened clearly on a timer.
Military journalist Andrii Tsaplienko also noted that anti-aircraft missile debris could not have caused such large-scale destruction of a house in Belgorod.
According to local media, at least seven people died in Belgorod, and 20 people were injured.
