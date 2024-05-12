Сollapse of high-rise building in Belgorod may be Russia's terror act, Ukraine's watchdog group says

The blast of a high-rise building in Belgorod, as a result of which the entire stairwell collapsed, may be a Russian provocation against Ukraine.

The house in Belgorod seems to have been blown up. On the video from the cameras, falling objects are not visible, accordingly, all accusations of the Russians about shelling by the Defence Forces are currently untrue, noted the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) chief, Lt. Andrii Kovalenko.

Kovalenko did not rule out that it is quite similar to a provocation by Russia, or an informational provocation to inflate the situation, to justify further strikes on residential buildings in Ukrainian cities.

Also, in his opinion, it could have been a domestic explosion, which Russian propaganda is now twisting into shelling a house in its interests.

In addition, experts note that the detonation of a residential building in Belgorod, which coincided with the occupiers' offensive in the Kharkiv region, was very beneficial for Russia.

For Russia, accusing Ukraine of a "terror attack" is an excuse to justify its terror. This is a picture: "Look, they are killing our people, we will not tolerate it, we will bomb Kharkiv. That is why we continue "SMO" ["Special military operation", that's how Russian names agression against Ukraine - Ed.].

In addition, the photos and videos show the explosion from the inside, on the first floor or in the basement. Moreover, the blast occurred at precisely 11:21:00.

Therefore, the version about the downed "Tochka-U" is convenient, but not believable.

Experts also note that judging by the damage and the surrounding buildings, the explosion itself was from the northeast side of the building.

Windows are broken, garage doors are bent in the other direction. Then this hit was from Russia. If we take as a counterargument that the video from the camera does not show the rocket and it flew from the part that is not visible, then the rocket somehow bypassed all the buildings around and flew straight to the 0th floor from the northwestern part of the building, and what? And it's still the Russian Federation, the post says.

Russia could blow up a house in Belgorod

In the Russian city of Belgorod, the entire stairwell of a high-rise building collapsed due to the work of the air defence system. Shoigu's ministry said that fragments of the missile had hit the building.

However, as noted by activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, the video shows how a house in Belgorod was probably blown up from the inside, although at first there was information about the work of the local air defense.

As you can see in the video, the explosion happened clearly on a timer.

Military journalist Andrii Tsaplienko also noted that anti-aircraft missile debris could not have caused such large-scale destruction of a house in Belgorod.