On the night of May 21, Poland's special services detained three people for attempted sabotage at the behest of Russia. The special services of Russia may have been involved in the recent fire in the "Marywilska 44" shopping center in Warsaw.

Before that, Polish special services detained 9 people in this case.

Before that, Polish special services detained 9 people in this case.

Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, said this during a press conference in Warsaw.

Polish special services work very effectively in the context of sabotage and sabotage attempts on the territory of Poland and neighboring countries, mainly Lithuania and Latvia are under threat. Yesterday I informed about the detention of nine people, tonight three more people were detained. Today, we have no doubts that the activity of the Russian and Belarusian services is significant. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The Prime Minister of Poland added that the Polish special services assume and are currently checking all the versions, "but it is very likely that the Russian special services were also involved in the loud fire at Marywilska" ("Marywilska 44" shopping center in Warsaw). He added that an investigation is currently underway in this case.

According to Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, it is about beatings, arson and attempted arson, and the involvement of Russian special services in sabotage "doesn't raise any doubts".

Tusk also called the situation "very serious" and said that similar sabotage was planned in other countries, in particular, in Latvia, Lithuania and, possibly, Sweden.” Share

The Prime Minister added that Poland closely cooperates with its allies on this issue.