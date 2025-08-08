Salary cuts and the "four-day workweek". Leading Russian companies are suffering huge losses
Salary cuts and the "four-day workweek". Leading Russian companies are suffering huge losses

Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
In Russia, at least six large companies, employing more than 800,000 people, have introduced a four-day workweek, additional days off, and reduced salaries.

  • Several large Russian companies have introduced a four-day workweek, additional days off, and reduced salaries, impacting over 800,000 employees.
  • The decrease in cement production by 2025 and the 60% drop in demand at companies like Vympel shipbuilding plant and LiAZ bus plant are raising concerns about the country's economy.
  • Major enterprises, including Tsemros, Vympel shipbuilding plant, and LiAZ bus plant, are experiencing significant losses, prompting staff reductions and shifts to a shorter work week.

Leading Russian companies suffer huge losses

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the largest cement producer "Tsemros" is transferring enterprises and management offices to a "four-day" holiday from October 1 due to a drop in cement consumption.

According to forecasts, cement production in Russia will decrease by 7.5% in 2025, to 51.4 million tons. Consumption this year could fall by at least 12%.

Staff reductions have begun at the Vympel shipbuilding plant in Rybinsk, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Its budget deficit has exceeded 1 trillion rubles.

The LiAZ bus plant switched to a four-day work week at the end of July due to a 60% drop in demand. Similar decisions were previously made by GAZ, KamAZ, and PAZ.

AvtoVAZ is considering introducing a shortened week from September 29.

Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, 16% of workers reported being forced to take vacation without consent. In Moscow, the number of such cases is over 20%, and in Rostov Oblast, over 27%, indicating a large-scale practice of hidden downtime throughout the Russian Federation.

