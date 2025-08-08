In Russia, at least six large companies, employing more than 800,000 people, have introduced a four-day workweek, additional days off, and reduced salaries.
Leading Russian companies suffer huge losses
According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the largest cement producer "Tsemros" is transferring enterprises and management offices to a "four-day" holiday from October 1 due to a drop in cement consumption.
Staff reductions have begun at the Vympel shipbuilding plant in Rybinsk, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Its budget deficit has exceeded 1 trillion rubles.
The LiAZ bus plant switched to a four-day work week at the end of July due to a 60% drop in demand. Similar decisions were previously made by GAZ, KamAZ, and PAZ.
AvtoVAZ is considering introducing a shortened week from September 29.
Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, 16% of workers reported being forced to take vacation without consent. In Moscow, the number of such cases is over 20%, and in Rostov Oblast, over 27%, indicating a large-scale practice of hidden downtime throughout the Russian Federation.
