In Russia, at least six large companies, employing more than 800,000 people, have introduced a four-day workweek, additional days off, and reduced salaries.

Leading Russian companies suffer huge losses

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the largest cement producer "Tsemros" is transferring enterprises and management offices to a "four-day" holiday from October 1 due to a drop in cement consumption.

According to forecasts, cement production in Russia will decrease by 7.5% in 2025, to 51.4 million tons. Consumption this year could fall by at least 12%. Share

Staff reductions have begun at the Vympel shipbuilding plant in Rybinsk, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Its budget deficit has exceeded 1 trillion rubles.

The LiAZ bus plant switched to a four-day work week at the end of July due to a 60% drop in demand. Similar decisions were previously made by GAZ, KamAZ, and PAZ.

AvtoVAZ is considering introducing a shortened week from September 29.